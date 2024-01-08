Love Island: All Stars line-up announced - who's returning to the villa?

By Lily Ford, ITV News Multimedia Producer

The line-up for ITV's Love Island: All Stars has been confirmed ahead of its launch on Monday, January 15.

The ITV2 reality series has announced which of its fan-favourite contestants are returning to the villa for a second chance of love.

TV personalities, actors, and YouTubers are all in the mix, and Maya Jama will be hosting once again. So, who's back?

Georgia Harrison

Harrison, 29, had been on series three of Love Island as a bombshell.

She said: "As much as this year’s been amazing, it’s been heavy at times and pretty serious with all of my campaigning work.

"This is the last year of my 20s so I want to go in the villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with.

"I’m lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love."

She has been campaigning to tackle violence against women and girls after her ex-partner Stephen Bear, a winner of Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, was jailed for posting intimate footage of her online.

Chris Taylor

The series five star entered the villa a little later in 2019, with an eye firmly on Irish firecracker Maura Higgins - whom he later dated.

While his time in the villa was brief, Taylor garnered plenty of attention from fans who deemed him one of the funniest contestants in the series' history.

He has worked as a TV personality since then, and even bagged a role as a Ken in Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's box office hit Barbie.

"I am going to try very hard to not get pied as many times as I did last time. I managed to get pied six times in 15 days, which has got to be a world record," he said upon re-entering the villa.

"I am going to make better decisions which will probably end up transitioning into worse decisions."

Toby Aromolaran

Aromolaran said his family call the show his version of a dating app as he met his previous girlfriend, fellow star Chloe Burrows, during season seven.

Though, having been coupled up with two others before her, the footballer gained a slight reputation before settling down with Burrows. The pair called it quits just over a year after their season ended.

Aromolaran, 24, said: “I don’t know how (Chloe) would take it. We will always have love for each other and I think she would wish me the best of luck, as I would certainly do the same.

"I'm single and Love Island worked for me the first time. I had a good relationship and fell in love.

"If I'm single and Love Island is an opportunity for me, how could you turn down the chance to find love again?!"

Toby Aromolaran is gracing the villa once again in hope of finding love. Credit: ITV2/Love Island

Kaz Kwami

Aromolaran's season seven co-star Kamwi, 29, also from Essex, was asked about how she would feel coming across an ex when she enters the villa again - the two were briefly coupled up.

She replied: "The thing is, I’m a bad b**** so I will handle it with as much grace as I can."

The YouTube star made it to fourth place with fellow contestant Tyler Cruickshank in 2021.

"To be totally honest, I actually really want to find love. I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time."

Georgia Steel

Steel, 25, was in series four in 2018. She was left standing single in a particularly painful moment when her partner, Josh Denzel, returned from Casa Amor with Kaz Crossley.

She eventually coupled up with Sam Bird and the pair dated after the show.

Known for reinforcing her intense loyalty, Steel said she is "more knowledgeable and wiser" following other relationships.

"I feel like going in this time it’ll be nice because we have all gone through similar experiences

"I think that’ll create an instant connection.

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel were in a relationship after series four ended. Credit: PA

"I'm 25, I have a house, a cat, a nice car - I have everything in life but a boyfriend, so why not give it as go."

Anton Danyluk

Danyluk, a gym owner from Scotland, initially faced a tough journey while starring on series five, but soon found love with late entrant Belle Hassan.

After finishing in fifth place, the two broke up after the show ended.

A memorable moment from Danyluk's season viewers might recall is when he cried with happiness as artist Craig David graced the villa with a special set for one of the show's parties.

"There are two that stand out for me," Danyluk said when asked about the stand-out moments from his time on the show.

"If I get seen out, people always ask me ‘does your mum still shave your bum?’ That just doesn’t go away!

Anton is back in the Love Island villa. Credit: ITV2/Love Island

"And of course it has to be Craig David performing. It was iconic."

Hannah Elizabeth

Elizabeth, a former Playboy bunny, starred on the first ever series of Love Island in 2015.

The Liverpudlian swiftly coupled up with Jon Clark and the two became engaged on the show before finishing in second behind season one winners Jess Hayes and Max Morley.

Now 33, Elizabeth said: "I’m returning to the Love Island Villa because I did it eight years ago and what an opportunity I never thought I’d get again.

"I’m not very good at finding love but I had a ball the first time, so I’m going to have a ball again."

Though the prospect of another engagement is off the cards. "Absolutely not, not in the Villa no," she also said.

"Maybe when I get out, but I’d need to give it a bit of time. It was almost ten years ago and I was in that proper whirlwind kind of love, now that I’m that bit older I try to take things a little slower."

Jake Cornish

Once a water engineer, Cornish, from Weston-super-Mare, starred in series seven and was seemingly headed for the final when he solidified his relationship with fan-favourite Liberty Poole.

But things broke down when the other women in the villa became sceptical of Cornish's sincerity regarding his feelings for Poole, and the two split before departing the show.

Now 26, he maintains he has no regrets over the situation.

"There is nothing major I would do differently but I have definitely matured in the two years since first being on the show," he said.

"I look at things differently and respond differently. When it comes to people's opinions, I don’t sit on the fence anymore.

"That is my way of life now, so I will take that into the Villa."

Liberty Poole

In what might be deemed a guarantee of exciting television for Love Island fans, Cornish's ex Poole is also set to return to the show.

On season seven, Poole, now 24, was quick to warm to Kaz Kwami. They have remained close friends, so the pair will be relieved to take the leap together once again.

When asked about running into Cornish, she said: "It’s always going to be awkward isn’t it, it’s always going to be weird seeing someone that you’ve been with getting with someone else."

"I wish my exes nothing but the best.

"I'm going to be focused on my own journey so if it was to happen I won’t be worrying about them - so I'll stay focussed on my goal, which is to find love."

Demi Jones

Jones starred in the first winter series of Love Island when contestants flew to the South African villa in 2020.

From Portsmouth, Jones was coupled up with Nas Majeed, but found herself single when Majeed recoupled with a new girl after Casa Amor.

However, Jones grew fond of Luke Mabbott, a fellow contestant, and the pair entered a relationship and came third before breaking up after the show.

Jones, now 25, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May of 2021, and received the all-clear in December the same year.

"I will go in there with a little more determination," she said.

"Last time I was a little too naive and a little too nice. I’m still going to be my nice and bubbly self, but if I want something I will go after it, because I deserve it as much as the next person."

Luis Morrison

Another original Love Islander, Morrison ended up placing third in series one when he reunited with ex-girlfriend Cally Jane Beech.

The pair, no longer together, have a child together born in 2017.

The former professional footballer is now 29 and ready for another crack at finding love.

"It was the best experience of my life," he said of his time on Love Island.

Luis Morrison was an original Love Islander, starring on season one. Credit: ITV2/Love Island

"I found love in the Villa before and who knows if I can find love in there again?

"I’m a lot older and wiser, so I know what I am getting myself into. I don’t have a game plan at all - I am an open book so I will go with the flow and see what happens."

Mitchel Taylor

One of the more recent contestants, gas engineer Taylor starred on series 10 of the show which aired just last summer.

He spent a long time gunning for the attention of Molly Marsh, whose attention was grabbed, instead, by Zachariah Noble.

This time around, Sheffield local Taylor, now 27, has vowed not to make the same mistake.

"I think I went in with my heart on my sleeve the first time and got hurt and this time I am just going in to enjoy myself and if a connection happens, a connection happens," he said.

"Honestly when I went in for series ten, you saw me and Molly, I went for Molly, I wanted her.

"And with this one, I am not going to make myself that vulnerable. I am going to play the game."

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday, January 15 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.

