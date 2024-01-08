The missing part of the Alaska Airlines aircraft that blew off mid-flight over the weekend has been found in a man's garden in Portland, authorities have announced.

A school teacher named Bob reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after he found the missing Boeing 737 Max 9 fuselage door plug in his yard.

Federal investigators had been searching for the door plug since it blew off an Alaska Airlines aircraft after taking off from Portland on Friday, leading to the nationwide grounding of certain Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft and a slew of flight cancellations.

No passengers during the flight were seated directly next to the section of the plane that blew off, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said on Saturday.

“It’s fortunate that nobody died and there were not more serious injuries,” Ms Homendy told CNN after touring the aircraft.

Investigators were preparing to interview the flight crew, she said.

A passenger’s video posted to social media shows a side section of the fuselage, where a window would have been, missing – exposing passengers to the outside air.

The video, which appears to have been taken from several rows behind the incident, shows oxygen masks deployed throughout the airplane, and least two people sitting near and just behind the missing section.

The agency had asked for the public’s help finding the part and had plans of possibly using a helicopter or drones to continue the search on Sunday.

Ms Homendy had explained locating the missing part would provide key clues as to why it separated from the airplane.

The jetliner in question was already not being used for long flights over water because of a warning light that could have indicated a pressurisation problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official also said on Sunday.

The ordeal last week resulted in the Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to temporarily ground 171 planes until they are carefully inspected.

Alaska Airlines said that emergency inspections of its fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes “will take more time,” warning flight disruptions will likely continue.

On Tuesday, Boeing is scheduled to hold an all-employee meeting at its 737 Max factory in Renton, Washington, “focused on safety” and the company’s response to the accident, Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun said in a company-wide email.

“It is critical for us to work transparently with our customers and regulators to understand and address the causes of the event and to ensure they don’t happen again,” Mr Calhoun said in the email.

