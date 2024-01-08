A petition calling for a former Post Office boss to have her CBE taken away over the Horizon scandal has surpassed 1 million signatures.

On Morning morning, the petition demanding Paula Vennells, who oversaw the organisation while it routinely denied there were problems with its faulty Horizon IT system, should be stripped of her honour reached its target.

It comes after the release of Mr Bates vs the Post Office, an ITV drama that tells the story of injustice that struck the lives of around 700 subpostmasters and mistresses who were charged with fraud and theft, based on evidence from a faulty computer system.

The Horizon scandal has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history. A public inquiry into it is ongoing.

Both Labour and Conservative politicians have been calling for victims to be exonerated as quickly as possible, with Tory MP David Davis telling ITV News it's time to "take action".

Mr Davis said: "I think probably there are 10 million furious people out there now having watched and read about this.

"The MPs, even if it's just in their own interest, will need to reflect that their own constituents are saying for heaven's sake get this fixed, for heaven's sake do something about this."

On Sunday, Rishi Sunak confirmed a report that Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is considering ways of helping to clear the names of convicted subpostmasters caught up in the scandal.

The prime minister said the gvernment was “keen to do everything we can because this was absolutely appalling” and should “never have happened”.

He told broadcasters: “It has been an appalling miscarriage of justice and appalling treatment of all the people affected and it is right that they get the redress that they deserve.

“The Justice Secretary is also looking at other options for how we can provide support for people.”

Scotland Yard said on Friday evening that officers are “investigating potential fraud offences arising out of these prosecutions”, for example “monies recovered from subpostmasters as a result of prosecutions or civil actions”.

Last week, Mr Sunak declined to say whether Ms Vennells should lose her honour, while the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stressed that compensation for victims is “overdue”.

Sir Keir told ITV News: “I thought that programme was really powerful in exposing a scandal, a miscarriage of justice on a very wide scale.

“I actually know some individuals who’ve been caught up with this, and I know the impact it’s had on their mental health as much as anything else.

“Whether she hands back her award is really a matter for her. But I do think there’s a more important point in many senses here, compensation for these victims is overdue.

"It was due in December. The Treasury have… set the money aside, but the government hasn’t paid it.

“So I say to the government, get on and do the right thing and pay the compensation to the victims of this miscarriage.”

Postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake this week added to calls for Ms Vennells to lose her CBE, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain last week that she should “seriously consider handing that back voluntarily” .

