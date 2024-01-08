Post Office Horizon scandal: The unanswered questions that remain

By ITV News Producer Hannah Ward-Glenton

Conversations around the Post Office scandal have come to the fore in the last week after the release of ITV drama Mr Bates Vs the Post Office.

The four-part series tells the story of the injustice faced by more than 700 subpostmasters who were charged with fraud and theft due to a faulty IT system.

The drama has prompted renewed interest in the scandal, but there are still many questions that have been left unanswered decades after the technical issues first emerged.

What will happen to the victims?

Hundreds of subpostmasters ended up with criminal records and punishments ranging from community service to prison time, with many people left bankrupt and some taking or attempting to take their own lives.

It is likely that most victims of the scandal will receive money to compensate them for what they have been through.

Around £138 million has been paid out to around 2,700 subpostmasters across three compensation schemes, the Post Office recently said, but hundreds of others are still waiting for their payouts.

The government announced in September that every post office worker whose wrongful convictions were overturned will be offered £600,000 in compensation.

Postmasters who had already received initial compensation payments or reached a settlement with the Post Office of less than that amount can be paid the difference.

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, of Hudgell Solicitors, who represents 70 former subpostmasters who are seeking compensation from the Post Office after having convictions relating to the scandal overturned, said at the time that in many cases the offer was “nowhere near enough”.

“I expect the reaction of many of our clients will be that this move is another example of the Post Office trying to control the narrative here", he said.

“In isolation £600,000 may sound like a lot of money, and it is, but in many cases it is nowhere near enough to represent what has been lost over the last two decades," he added.

A total of 93 subpostmasters have had their convictions overturned but hundreds more are yet to come forward. Without proof of the convictions having been overturned, victims are unable to claim compensation.

Typically people seeking to have a conviction overturned need to go through an appeal process in court, and the Post Office has said it covers all reasonable legal fees and expert fees.

Tragically some victims never lived to see their names cleared and died with criminal convictions.

A public inquiry into the scandal began in 2021. It was due to be completed by August 2022 but is still ongoing and is now set to be complete this year.

On Sunday, Rishi Sunak confirmed a report that Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is considering ways of helping to clear the names of convicted subpostmasters caught up in the scandal.

The prime minister said the government was “keen to do everything we can because this was absolutely appalling” and should “never have happened”.

The ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office has shone light on the scandal. Credit: ITV

He told broadcasters: “It has been an appalling miscarriage of justice and appalling treatment of all the people affected and it is right that they get the redress that they deserve.

“The Justice Secretary is also looking at other options for how we can provide support for people.”

Leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer said that compensation for victims is “overdue”.

Sir Keir told ITV News: "[Compensation for victims] was due in December. The Treasury have… set the money aside, but the government hasn’t paid it.

“So I say to the government, get on and do the right thing and pay the compensation to the victims of this miscarriage.”

Former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells made a public apology over the scandal in 2021, when she said she is “truly sorry” for the “suffering” caused to subpostmasters who were wrongly convicted of offences.

Will there be any more victims?

It is unknown exactly how many people were, and continue to be, impacted by the Post Office scandal, as it is known that a lot of people have not yet come forward.

There are likely more victims of the Post Office scandal than originally thought, a new investigation shows

Around 50 new potential victims of the scandal have contacted lawyers after the ITV drama aired, according to reports by the BBC.

And it is not just people who worked with the Horizon software that may have been affected.

There are fears that dozens more people were wrongfully convicted during a precursor scheme, as first reported by the Guardian newspaper.

Sources at Whitehall reportedly confirmed that a pilot scheme was rolled out in 1995 and 1996 to hundreds of branches in north-east England.

Labour MP and member of the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board, Kevan Jones, told Good Morning Britain that he knew of people who were involved.

"It was a computer-based system, but it wasn't Horizon, it was a pre-Horizon scheme," Mr Jones said.

"What I want to know now is how many people were involved, and how many people were prosecuted. I know at least two people that were prosecuted," he added.

What could happen to Paula Vennells?

Paula Vennells was the chief executive of the Post Office between 2012 and 2019, while it continually denied there were issues with the Horizon IT system.

More than a million people have signed a petition calling for Ms Vennells to be stripped of her CBE, which she received in 2019 for services to the Post Office.

It is possible for Ms Vennells to lose her honour, if it is advised by the government's Forfeiture Committee and then approved by the king.

Rishi Sunak has said he would "strongly support" the committee if it decided to look at revoking Ms Vennells' CBE.

Reasons listed for an honour to be removed include being found "guilty of a criminal offence, behaviour which results in censure by a regulatory or a professional body, or any other behaviour that is deemed to bring the honours system into disrepute."