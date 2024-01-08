Play Brightcove video

'Five, four, three, we have ignition... and liftoff': Watch the moment that the Vulcan rocket is launched into space

A private company which is rivalling Elon Musk's SpaceX to successfully land the first US spacecraft on the Moon in more than half a century has launched its lunar lander.

Astrobiotic Technology, a private company, saw its Peregrine lander shoot into space on Monday while attached to the United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket.

The craft, which was launched from Cape Canaveral, in Florida, is expected to make an attempted landing on Friday February 23.

Astrobiotic hopes to be the first private firm to successfully land on the Moon - something only four countries have accomplished.

An illustration of the Peregrine lander on the surface of the Moon. Credit: AP via Astrobotic Technology

SpaceX, meanwhile, is planning to rival the mission, and could beat it to the Moon's surface, by taking a more direct path. It's own mission will set off in February.

"First to launch. First to land is TBD [To Be Determined]," said Astrobotic chief executive John Thornton.

He added the most "exciting" and "nail-biting" challenge will be the lander's hour-long descent to the Moon.

NASA has awarded hundreds of millions of pounds in funding to both Astrobiotic and SpaceX to build and fly its own lunar landers.

The space agency wants the firms to carry out initial observations before future missions involving astronauts and the transportation of NASA technology are launched.

Apollo 17 was the last moon-landing mission to be launched by the US in December 1972.

But NASA's new Artemis program - named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology - is looking to return astronauts to the Moon's surface in the coming years.

The Soviet Union and the US racked up a string of successful moon landings in the 1960s and 70s, before putting touchdowns on pause.

China successfully launched its own mission in 2013, while India became the fourth country to achieve the feat last year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...