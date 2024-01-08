Tiger Woods announces Nike split following 27-year partnership

Tiger Woods has suggested his long and lucrative partnership with sportswear brand Nike has come to an end with a social media post.

The golfing superstar wrote about the partnership on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that appeared to be a farewell to the brand:

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.

“People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Woods is a tournament host at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles next month.

Woods has used Nike products throughout his career, including across the 15 major titles he has won across the world.

The partnership is believed to have been worth more than £392 million to the player, who turned professional in 1996.

Nike also released a statement suggesting the company was parting ways with the athlete, posting on Instagram: "Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful."

The statement was accompanied by a photograph of the player with the words: "It was a hell of a round, Tiger."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…