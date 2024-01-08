World Cup winning captain and manager Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German legend and World Cup football icon Franz Beckenbauer has died aged 78, his family have announced.

He is one of only three men to have won the World Cup as a player and as a manager.

Nicknamed ‘Der Kaiser’ (The Emperor) for his commanding style on the field, as dominant midfielder or attacking sweeper he also won the European Cup three times with Bayern Munich.

Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, his family announced his death in a statement to German news agency DPA.

The statement read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you allow us to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”

Franz Beckenbauer holds up the World Cup trophy after his team defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in 1974. Credit: AP

Beckenbauer is an icon of German football, having won 104 caps for West Germany and captaining the side to World Cup glory in 1974.

He later repeated this feat as a manager 16 years later while managing Italy.

Tributes were made from across the football world, with Gary Lineker calling Beckenbauer "the most beautiful footballer who won it all".

In recent years the former Bayern Munich great struggled with health problems.

More to follow...

