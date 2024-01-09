This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the defendant leaping across the judge's bench and landing on top of Mary Kay Holthus last week (Credit: AP)

A man who leaped over a judicial bench and attacked a Nevada judge last week was shackled and closely watched on Monday as he appeared before the same judge.

Deobra Delone Redden was sentenced to up to four years in state prison in connection with an attempted battery charge dating to last year.

A courtroom video on Thursday showed the moment Judge Mary Kay Holthus was attacked when Redden leaped over the defence table and landed on top of her.

"I want to make it clear I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by the defendant’s actions," Holthus said on Monday.

Redden was flanked by prison security guards, with a mask covering part of his face and orange mitts on his hands.

While the sentence could last up to four years, Redden could be paroled in 19 months, depending on his behavior in prison and decisions made by a parole board.

Neither Redden nor his lawyer, Caesar Almase, were asked to speak during Monday's brief court appearance.

Redden is slated to appear before a different judge on Tuesday regarding 15 new felony and misdemeanour charges related to the courtroom attack.

He could face decades in prison if he’s convicted.

Redden, 30, was wrestled to the floor and pinned down by several court and jail officers and courtroom staff members - including some who are seen throwing punches in the footage - according to witnesses.

Judge Holthus suffered some injuries but was not hospitalised, courthouse officials said.

A courtroom marshal was also injured as he came to the judge’s aid and was hospitalised for treatment of a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder.

