A former Post Office boss who was in charge of the company during the Horizon scandal has announced she is to return her CBE.

Paula Vennells, who was chief executive officer of Post Office Limited from 2012 to 2019, announced in a statement following huge pressure that she would hand back her gong.

It comes after more than 1.2 million people signed a petition urging the government to strip her of it, following the release of an ITV drama which revealed the level of injustice in the Horizon scandal.

Some 736 sub-postmasters and mistresses were convicted of fraud and theft between 1999 and 2015, due to accounting errors created by the Horizon IT system which were blamed on staff.

In her statement, Ms Vennells said: “I continue to support and focus on co-operating with the inquiry and expect to be giving evidence in the coming months.

“I have so far maintained my silence as I considered it inappropriate to comment publicly while the inquiry remains ongoing and before I have provided my oral evidence.

“I am, however, aware of the calls from sub-postmasters and others to return my CBE.

“I have listened and I confirm that I return my CBE with immediate effect.

“I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon system.

“I now intend to continue to focus on assisting the inquiry and will not make any further public comment until it has concluded.”