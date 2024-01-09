A group of masked, armed men stormed a live television broadcast in Ecuador on Tuesday as violence continues to spread after one of the country's most powerful criminal gang leaders vanished from prison.

The men entered the set of the TC Television network in the port city of Guayaquil and shouted that they had "bombs".

While the transmission was on, the men could be seen on camera as some employees laid down on the floor, and someone was heard yelling: "Don't shoot!"

The channel broadcast live for at least 15 minutes before the signal was cut off.

It comes after a state of emergency was declared in the country following the disappearance of gang leader Adolfo Macias, who vanished on Sunday from La Regional prison, also in the port city of Guayaquil.

The perpetrators behind the attack on the TV set have not been confirmed.

Ecuador's Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that some units were deployed to the TV studios.

Hours earlier, Ecuadorian authorities had confirmed a series of attacks around the country, including explosions and the abduction of several police officers.

Police reported four officers were kidnapped on Monday night and remained missing - one in the capital, Quito, and three in Quevedo city.

Separately, agents arrested two people for possession of explosives and as suspects in at least one of the attacks in the South American country.

The government has not said how many attacks were registered in total, but local media reported several, including some in northern cities, where vehicles were set on fire, and others in Quito, including an explosion near the house of the president of the National Justice Court.

Adolfo Macias vanished from prison on Sunday. Credit: AP via Ecuadorian Armed Forces

Authorities have not said who is thought to be behind the attacks or if the incidents are part an orchestrated action.

Fito had been convicted of drug trafficking, murder and organised crime, and was serving a 34-year prison sentence.

On Sunday, he was due to be transferred to a maximum security facility in the same city.

The Los Choneros gang is considered by Ecuadorian authorities to be responsible for a spike in violence which reached a new level last year, with the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Mexico's Sinaloa cartel also has strong links to Los Choneros, authorities said.

In February 2013, Fito fled from a maximum security facility, although he was recaptured within several weeks.

