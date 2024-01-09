Spain brings back mandatory mask wearing in hospitals as Covid cases spike

Face masks will be mandatory in Spanish hospitals and healthcare centres following a spike in respiratory illnesses, the country's health ministry said.

The government is imposing the measure from Wednesday, despite opposition from most of Spain's 17 autonomous regions.

“We are talking about putting on a mask when you enter a health centre and taking it off when you leave,” Health Minister Mónica García told Cadena Ser radio on Monday.

“I don’t think it is any drama. It is a basic and simple measure of the first order," she added.

Spain’s hospitals have come under immense pressure in recent weeks following a spike in cases of flu, Covid and other respiratory illnesses.

People wearing face masks as a precaution as they wait for a doctor appointment in Barcelona. Credit: AP

García’s ministry decided to impose the measure after failing to reach an agreement with regional health authorities - many of whom argued that mask use should be recommended but not mandatory.

Regional governments are in charge of healthcare, but the central government can intervene if it deems necessary.

Six regions have already introduced the measure and masks have been commonly used on streets and public transport and in health centres in recent months.

Spain declared a formal end to the health crisis caused by the Covid pandemic last July, saying people no longer needed to wear masks in health and care centres and pharmacies.

Over the last two years, Spain had gradually ended mandatory mask wearing, first in public and then on public transport.

The country registered more than 14 million cases and some 120,000 deaths from coronavirus.

