Ecuador was rocked by a series of attacks on Tuesday as authorities continue to search for the leader of one of the country's most powerful criminal gangs after he vanished from prison.

Adolfo Macias, also known as "Fito" and leader of the Los Choneros gang, was reported missing from La Regional prison, in the port city of Guayaquil, on Sunday. Police have yet to explain his disappearance.

Incidents were reported in at least six prison's across the country following Fito's escape, while Ecuador President Daniel Noboa has declared a state of emergency and pledged to bring "back peace to all Ecuadorians".

Police reported four officers were kidnapped on Monday night and remained missing, one in the capital, Quito, and three in Quevedo city.

Separately, agents arrested two people for possession of explosives and as suspects in at least one of the attacks in the South American country.

The government has not said how many attacks were registered in total, but local media reported several, including some in northern cities, where vehicles were set on fire, and others in Quito, including an explosion near the house of the president of the National Justice Court.

Officials have not said who is thought to be behind the attacks and if the incidents are part an orchestrated action. However, the government has previously accused members of the main drug gangs for similar strikes.

Ecuador's army has been mobilised in prisons across the country. Credit: Ecuadorian Armed Forces

In recent years, Ecuador has been engulfed by a surge of violence tied to drug trafficking, including homicides and kidnappings.

Ecuador's state of emergency, which will remain in place for 60 days, gives officials the power to suspend people's rights and mobilise the army in places, including prisons.

Prosecutors said on Monday that charges had been filed against two prison guards as part of an investigation into Fito's disappearance, which is being considered as a "prisoner's escape".

Fito was serving a 34-year prison sentence, having been convicted of drug trafficking, murder and organised crime.

He was due to be transferred on Sunday to a maximum security facility in the same city.

Fito's Los Choneros gang is considered by Ecuadorian authorities to be responsible for a spike in violence which reached a new level last year, with the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Los Choneros also has strong links to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, according to authorities.

Fito fled from a maximum security facility in February 2013, although he was recaptured within several weeks.

