Why India is boycotting Maldives over President Modi's trip to beach

The Maldives is facing a tourist boycott after three of its officials mocked Narendra Modi - sparking Indian citizens and celebrities to shun the islands.

It came after India's prime minister posted images on his official X account promoting the pristine beaches of India's Lakshadweep archipelago for Indian travellers.

While there was no direct mention of the Maldives, his effusive praise of Lakshadweep received a disgruntled response from the sun-kissed getaways officials.

Three Maldives officials described Modi as a “clown,” “terrorist” and a “puppet of Israel,” in now deleted responses, according to Reuters.

It led to the Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu suspending the deputy ministers.

In a statement, the Maldives government said it was aware of “derogatory” comments made on social media but stressed the “opinions are personal” and do not represent its views.

“The government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners,” it said.

Last year, Indians made up the largest number of tourists visiting the Maldives, which is famous for its luxury island resorts and white sandy beaches.

But the officials’ remarks angered some Indian holidaymakers, who posted screenshots on social media to show they had canceled their trips to the island chain under the hashtag #BoycottMaldives.

Prominent figures, from Bollywood actors to cricket players, also urged fans to turn to local destinations instead, with another hashtag #ChaloLakshadweep – meaning “Let’s go to Lakshadweep,” where Modi visited – gaining traction.

Indian travel site EaseMyTrip said it had suspended bookings for flights to Maldives.

“In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings,” Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer called the officials’ remarks “unacceptable,” adding that the archipelago is committed to “fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with our partners.”

Over the past decade, India and China have been vying for influence in the Maldives, which lies on a main east-west shipping route.

Maldives has became part of China's “Belt and Road” initiative that envisages building ports, railways and roads to expand trade and China’s influence across Asia, Africa and Europe.

President Muizzu is currently in China for his first bilateral visit since being elected to office.

