June Steenkamp spoke on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday

The mother of Reeva Steenkamp, who was shot and killed by former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, has described his release from prison as "inevitable" and said she continues to reckon with his "lack of remorse".

Pistorius, 37, served nearly nine years of his 13 years and five months murder sentence for killing girlfriend Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

He was released on parole on January 5 and is now at home, South Africa's Department of Corrections said on Friday.

June Steenkamp, the mother of Reeva, spoke to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday in the only interview she will be giving over Pistorius' release.

"He has to come out. It's inevitable and I realise that," Mrs Steenkamp told presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

'I don't believe he's ever told the truth at all, and he's never shown any remorse'

"He's on parole now and it's not going to make any difference to my life - he's done what he's done already and I can't do anything about that.

"I've lost the most beautiful, wonderful child. But he's never told the truth, I don't believe he's ever told the truth at all. And he's never shown any remorse."

Reeva's father, Barry, died in September 2023. Mrs Steenkamp said her husband died of "a broken heart" over the loss of his daughter.

Ms Steenkamp said there was "no hope" for Reeva after the bullets Pistorius fired entered her body, adding that Pistorius was aware it was not an intruder in his home - the story he claimed was the case.

"Those (bullets) go into your body and they break your bones," she said.

"So why would he use those bullets if he didn't in the first place want to kill her? Because he knew that she was in the toilet, because they'd had a huge argument or whatever."

"He lost his temper, he's got no control over his temper," she continued.

"And he lost his temper because she said, 'I'm leaving, and I don't want to be involved with you.'"

In 2012, Pistorius became the first double amputee to run in the Olympics. Six months later he shot dead Ms Steenkamp, after the couple had been dating for three months.

Reeva Steenkamp was murdered by Oscar Pistorius in 2013. Credit: AP

Pistorius was expected to initially live at his uncle's mansion in the upscale Waterkloof suburb of Pretoria.

He will live under strict parole conditions - including a ban on consuming alcohol - until the remainder of his sentence expires in December 2029.

Pistorius has been ordered to attend programmes on anger management and violence against women, and to carry out community service.

He is also not allowed to leave the Waterkloof district without permission and is banned from speaking to the media until the end of his sentence.

Any breaches of his parole conditions could see him returned to prison.

