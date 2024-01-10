Horizon scandal: PM announces mass exonerations for sub-postmasters

Legislation will be introduced to exonerate all sub-postmasters who were wrongly convicted amid the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a new law would be introduced so people wrongly convicted in the scandal are “swiftly exonerated and compensated”.

Speaking at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions, he said: “Today I can announce that we will introduce new primary legislation to make sure that those convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal are swiftly exonerated and compensated.

“We will also introduce a new up-front payment of £75,000 for the vital GLO (group litigation order) group of postmasters.”

He added: “We will make sure that the truth comes to light, we right the wrongs of the past and the victims get the justice they deserve.”

Ministers and officials are thought to have been in talks late into Tuesday night to discuss how to speed up the process of overturning the wrongful convictions of hundreds of former Post Office workers.

The news will be a triumph for those who have spent years campaigning to have their convictions quashed, but others may opt to pursue long-running legal cases and have their stories heard in court.

The announcement comes after an ITV News drama telling the story of the Post Office scandal brought it to the forefront of public attention, putting pressure on politicians and other figures linked to the IT catastrophe to deliver justice to those affected.

What is the Post Office Horizon scandal?

In 1999 the Post Office introduced digital accounting software named Horizon - created by Japanese tech firm Fujitsu - which replaced the paper-based process of the past.

But it soon became clear to some sub-postmasters that the software was creating discrepancies in their accounts, making it look like cash was missing.

Sub-postmasters are people not directly employed by the Post Office who run a retail business which hosts one on their site, and many chose to use their own cash to plug the gaps in the accounts.

But many didn't - and the Post Office, which has the power to run private prosecutions, sought to have many sub-postmasters convicted of fraud and theft.

Between 1999 and 2015, 736 sub-postmasters were wrongfully convicted but concerns with the faulty Horizon system were raised in court as early as 2003.

By 2012, potential problems with Horizon were so apparent that the Post Office launched a review to satisfy politicians who had been complaining on behalf of their aggrieved constituents.

The Post Office however continued prosecuting sub-postmasters until 2015 but the miscarriage of justice was confirmed in 2019 when the High Court ruled that Horizon was to blame.

A number of compensation schemes were introduced by the government and £87 million was eventually paid out through the Horizon Shortfall Scheme to more than 2,500 sub-postmasters who lost money but weren't convicted.

The government has agreed that all wrongly convicted sub-postmasters are entitled to compensation of £600,000 but they can only be paid once their convictions have been quashed.

To date, just 93 convictions have been overturned.

Some 550 sub-postmasters successfully sued the Post Office, winning £58 million collectively but court costs had to be paid from that sum before it was shared amongst them, meaning they received significantly than £600,000.

A blanket overturning for all victims allows for those wrongfully convicted to claim the standard £600,000 compensation payout, which was introduced in September.

Sub-postmasters who have already received initial compensation payments or have reached a settlement with the Post Office of less than £600,000 can be paid the difference.

While many are likely to be pleased with the mass exoneration, some sub-postmasters currently appealing their convictions are expected to wait for their day in court.

The government has said it would continue to fund the legal costs of the sub-postmasters to ensure they receive independent advice before making a decision.

