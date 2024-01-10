Bafta has announced the five actors nominated for the 2023 EE Rising Star award.

The nominees were confirmed by actor Stephen Graham at an event at London’s Savoy Hotel on Wednesday.

Those nominated for the award have typically received acclaim in the last year for one stand-out role, but are not put forward based on that performance alone.

Phoebe Dynevor

Dynevor, 28, is best known for Netflix’s Bridgerton, in which she plays Daphne, who has a romance with the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page) in the first season.

She has gone on to star in Netflix finance psychological thriller, Fair Play, about a relationship between co-workers, biopics The Colour Room and Bank Of Dave, and is set to appear alongside Zoey Deutch in Anniversary.

(Left to right) BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Sophie Wilde and Phoebe Dynevor. Credit: PA

Dynevor said her nod is “a testament to the hard work of the entire team on Fair Play who brought this film to life”.

The English actress added: “I am truly grateful for this recognition and excited to continue challenging myself with new roles and projects.”

Jacob Elordi

Australian-born actor Elordi has recently starred in Saltburn, a thriller about high society, and as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s biographical drama about the famous musician’s ex-wife, Priscilla.

The 26-year-old, also known for Netflix romance trilogy The Kissing Booth and HBO teen drama Euphoria, said he is “deeply honoured” to be recognised.

His forthcoming projects include a Second World War series, based on Richard Flanagan’s Booker-winning novel, The Narrow Road To The Deep North, and Oh Canada, also starring Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Richard Gere.

Ayo Edebiri

Edebiri, 28, who is in 2023 teen comedy Bottoms about a fight club started to find romance, said it is “wonderful and humbling to receive this nomination”.

The American comedian, writer and producer won a Golden Globe for best television female actor in a musical or comedy series as young chef Sydney Adamu opposite Jeremy Allen White in Hulu hit The Bear and has been nominated for an Emmy for the same role.

“It’s the greatest privilege to tell stories and make people laugh,” she said. “I know I’m in esteemed company and this means the world.”

Mia McKenna-Bruce

McKenna-Bruce has received a rising star nomination off the back of her critically-acclaimed performance in Molly Manning-Walker’s coming-of-age film How To Have Sex.

She has already scooped the best lead performance prize at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) for the Greece-set film about a teenage holiday.

Elordi and Edebiri were unable to attend the announcement due to filming conflicts. Credit: PA

Manning-Walker is also known for Netflix’s Persuasion and BBC series The Dumping Ground and Tracy Beaker Returns.

The 26-year-old British actress said: “To hear that I now stand amongst the past and present nominees is surreal and a total dream come true. I am so very grateful. Thank you to the jury.”

Sophie Wilde

Wilde said she is “so very excited and grateful” for her nomination and happy that horror film Talk To Me, about students who mess around with a hand that can possess people, is being recognised.

The 26-year-old Australian has also been in BBC drama You Don’t Know Me, ITVX’s Henry Fielding adaptation of Tom Jones and Netflix teen comedy Everything Now.

Voting is now open and the winner will be announced at the 2024 Bafta Film Awards in February.

