An actor on the Netflix show Fauda has been seriously wounded in Gaza after joining the Israeli military, local media reports.

Idan Amedi, 35, was reportedly sedated and had to be given a tube to breathe, while being treated at an Israeli hospital.

He was covered in shrapnel wounds, but is in a stable condition, Israeli news site Ynet said.

Amedi plays a rookie agent, in Fauda's second to fourth seasons, which follows a team of undercover operatives from Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet.

The show centres on an Israeli agent who comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he killed, according to the show’s official Netflix page.

While Fauda is critically acclaimed, some Palestinians say it trivialises their experience under Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank.

The X account of Netflix show Fauda share an update on Idan Amedi, alongside a video of him playing guitar and singing

Amedi is also a successful singer-songwriter in Israel.

He had volunteered to fight and has been on reserve duty since Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel on October 7 and was wounded on Monday, Ynet said

Shortly before he was wounded, Amedi spoke to an Israeli television channel about combat in Gaza.

“It’s crazy, what they [Hamas] built here,” he told Channel 12. “The operation here is on a very central [Hamas tunnel] route. We found kilometers of tunnels here, weaponry, even special weaponry. We’ve been busy the past two days trying to destroy it.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) alleges Hamas has built a labyrinth of tunnels that spans the entirety of the Gaza strip – an underground network used to transport people and goods, store rockets and ammunition, and house Hamas control centres.

Israel has enlisted roughly 360,000 reserve soldiers from all walks of life in its war against Hamas.

