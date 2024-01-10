Royal Navy ship shoots down Houthi drones in Red Sea attack

A Royal Navy air defence destroyer has destroyed “multiple attack drones” deployed by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea, according to Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

The HMS Diamond, working with US warships, repelled what Mr Shapps described as the largest attack yet from the Yemeni-based force on Tuesday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said that missiles and guns were deployed to shoot down the drones heading for the commercial shipping in the area.

“The UK alongside allies have previously made clear that these illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and if continued the Houthis will bear the consequences. We will take the action needed to protect innocent lives and the global economy," Mr Shapps added.

He said there were no injuries to the Diamond crew or the boat itself.

For weeks, the Yemen-based Houthi rebels, who have declared support for Hamas through its war with Israel, have claimed responsibility for attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

Since November, the rebels have attacked commercial shipping, claiming the ships are linked to Israel.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron told MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday that Houthi attacks in the Red Sea which had come in the wake of the Gaza conflict were “unacceptable” in one of the “most important sea lanes”.

He said: “No-one wants to see escalation of conflict in the Middle East, but it is unacceptable to have the freedom of navigation affected in this way.”

He said it was “important” to discuss the various factors behind the escalation in the key shipping route, but said it was “hard to know exactly why”.

“They need to be told … this is not a sort of free option, that consequences follow.”

