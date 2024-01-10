Weather: Brief respite from cold before Arctic blast sweeps across UK

It'll be turning less cold for the next few days before an Arctic blast sets in over the weekend, increasing the chances of "an impactful snow event" for parts of the UK next week.

What will the weather be like over the next few days?

For most, it's largely dry but fairly cloudy throughout Thursday and Friday with the best chance of brightness across western parts of the UK.

Although it will still feel chilly, it won't be as bitingly cold as the last couple of days.

When does it get colder again?

Throughout Saturday, high pressure pulls away to the northwest allowing a cold front to sweep in across the UK.

Behind this front - which shouldn't bring much, if any, rain - a cold plunge of air establishes across the UK so temperatures will be dropping rapidly from the north throughout the day on Saturday.

Further frontal systems feeding in on this cold northerly airflow will introduce the high probability of sleet and snow throughout Sunday, with Met Office weather warnings likely to be issued for northern areas.

We start the new week with a brisk and extremely cold northerly wind sweeping Arctic air in across the UK.

Throughout Tuesday - most likely Tuesday night into Wednesday - a spell of rain is expected to move in from the Atlantic with the potential for impactful snow on its leading edge as it hits the very cold air across the UK.

Where are the impacts most likely to be felt?

At this stage, southern parts are expected to be affected the most but it is important to note that this is a rapidly developing situation and details will become clearer over the next few days.

You are strongly advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts for the very latest on this evolving situation.

Outlook for Monday, January 15 - Wednesday, January 24

Cloud, with patchy light rain clearing central and southern areas initially.

Thereafter, turning colder from the north, with brisk northerly winds likely developing widely across of the UK, bringing a risk of snow showers, most frequent across the north.

A man walks a dog through a snow flurry in Lenham, Kent. Credit: PA

Temperatures remaining cold, and a marked wind chill especially in the north.

There is risk of unsettled weather pushing in from the south through this period, which could lead to a band of snow and sleet where it meets the colder air across the country.

Confidence is low with regards to the timing of the arrival of any such disturbance, but there is an increasing risk of something potentially disruptive at some point in this period.

Widespread frosts continue to be a feature by night, with a risk of ice in places.

