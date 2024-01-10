X-Men: Days of Future Past star Adan Canto has died of appendiceal cancer, aged 42.

The father-of-two was also known for his roles in Agent Game, as well as the TV series Designated Survivor and The Cleaning Lady.

His publicist Jennifer Allen said he had opted to keep his diagnosis private.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever," Ms Allen wrote in a statement. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Born in the north of Mexico and raised in Texas, Canto began his career at age 16, when he left home for Mexico City to work as a singer-songwriter.

He then began acting, making his TV debut in the 2009 Mexican series “Estado de Gracia.”

His break in America came on Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama series “The Following,” which starred Kevin Bacon.

His notable roles include Vice President-elect Aaron Shore on “Designated Survivor,” Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla on “Narcos,” and the mutant Sunspot in "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Canto starred in Halle Berry’s directorial debut, “Bruised,” as well as “Agent Game.”

Halle Berry pays tribute to Adan Canto

He was playing Armand Morales on Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady" at the time of his death - he was unable to film due to is illness but was hoping to rejoin later in the show's third season.

Kiefer Sutherland, who starred with Canto on “Designated Survivor,” shared a tribute on his Instagram page.

“It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit,” Sutherland wrote in a caption alongside a photo of the two of them on set.

“As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace.”

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and two children, Roman Alder, three, and Eve Josephine, one.

“Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon,” his wife wrote on her Instagram account.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...