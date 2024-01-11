Ecuador at a standstill as government starts war on drugs after TV attack

Schools are closed, stores are shuttered and people are staying in their homes in Quito, Ecuador, as the government cracks down on drugs gangs following a gun attack on live TV.

Masked, armed men stormed a live television broadcast on Tuesday as violence continues to spread across the country.

The group, wielding explosives and guns, appeared across the televisions of Ecuadorians for 15 minutes on Tuesday as the intruders threatened and assaulted employees of the TC Televisión network's station in the city of Guayaquil.

Nobody was killed and 13 suspects were arrested, but the violent broadcast came as a shock to the region, and elicited a wide-ranging government response.

There is speculation that the incident could be linked to the disappearance of gang leader Adolfo Macias from La Regional prison on Sunday. His vanishing led to the declaration of a national state of emergency.

President Daniel Noboa issued a decree on Monday saying his country was in an “internal armed conflict” and designated 20 drug-trafficking gangs as terrorist groups that the military had authorisation to “neutralise” within the bounds of international humanitarian law.

“We are in a state of war and we cannot give in,” Mr Noboa said during an interview with national station Radio Canela on Wednesday.

