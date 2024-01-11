Gaza has been described as a "concentration camp where genocide is taking place," the Untied Nations' top court heard in a landmark case brought forward by South Africa against Israel.

On Thursday, hearings began at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for South Africa’s allegation that Israel’s war with Hamas amounts to genocide against Palestinians.

Israel will have the opportunity to refute the claims, which it stringently denies, on Friday.

South Africa's lawyers have asked judges to impose binding preliminary orders on Israel, including an immediate halt to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

“Genocides are never declared in advance, but this court has the benefit of the past 13 weeks of evidence that shows incontrovertibly a pattern of conduct and related intention that justifies as a plausible claim of genocidal acts,” South African lawyer Adila Hassim told the judges and audience in the packed, ornate room of the Peace Palace in The Hague.

“Nothing will stop the suffering except an order from this court. Without an indication of provisional measures, the atrocities will continue, with the Israeli Defense Force indicating that it intends pursuing this course of action for at least a year,” she said.

Another of South Africa's lawyers, John Dugard, added the Gaza Strip is “a concentration camp where genocide is taking place.”

He was repeating remarks made in 2023 by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ICJ case revolves around the genocide convention that was drawn up in 1948 in the aftermath of World War Two and the murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust. Both Israel and South Africa are signatories.

South Africa wants the court to rule that Israel is committing genocide, but Israel denies the charges and claims its offensive is an act of self-defense.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 23,200 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. About two-thirds of the dead are women and children, health officials say.

In the October 7 attack, in which Hamas stormed through several communities, Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and took some 250 others hostage.

