Players and coaching staff from the The Gambia men's national football team have described the "unacceptable" situation which forced the abandonment of their flight to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The chartered Air Cote d'Ivoire flight, which was carrying the team, made an emergency landing on Wednesday after a sudden loss of oxygen.

Head coach Tom Saintfiet claimed those on board the flight were subjected to "carbon monoxide poisoning", while defender Saidy Janko said the lack of oxygen made people fall asleep minutes after takeoff.

Air Cote d'Ivoire said it is investigating what caused the lack of oxygen and cabin pressure. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The plane was airborne for nine minutes, before it returned to The Gambia's capital, Banjul, according to the Gambian Football Federation.

"Upon landing, preliminary investigations indicated that there was loss of cabin pressure and oxygen," a statement read.

A re-arranged flight will now take the team to the Ivory Coast on Thursday.

Saintfiet told local Belgian network VRT that the team narrowly escaped death, saying: "Some players also did not wake up immediately after landing."

In a post on Instagram, former Manchester United player Janko said the "inhumane heat mixed with the occurring lack of oxygen left many people with strong headaches and extreme dizziness".

The Gambia head coach Tom Saintfiet said that the team narrowly escaped death. Credit: AP

He added: "We are grateful that everyone is feeling well but this is a situation that has to be addressed going into the AFCON, as being only one of our obstacles on international duty.

"This is unacceptable and such has to cease with immediate effect."

The Gambia's squad were travelling to compete in the African Cup of Nations, which begins on Saturday in the Ivory Coast.

The biennial tournament, which is into its 34th edition, was supposed to be played in June and July last year, but it was postponed to avoid the Ivory Coast's tropical rainy season.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…