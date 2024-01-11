Two by-elections next month confirmed - and outgoing Tory won't back Sunak

Two by-elections have been confirmed for next month, with Rishi Sunak hoping to defend seats in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

The writ for the vacant seats was issued on Thursday morning and because by-elections have to take place between 21 and 27 working days from that moment it is expected they will take place on February 15.

Despite the Conservatives holding large majorities in both constituencies, the prime minister is likely to be very concerned about whether his party can win.

Since becoming prime minister, Mr Sunak has lost four seats in by-elections and only managed to retain Uxbridge and South Ruislip by 495 votes.

And outgoing Tory Chris Skidmore, who says he will not support the Conservatives over the PM's stance on climate change, has warned the PM he faces the “toughest by-election fight so far” in Kingswood.

The former MP, who won a 11,220 majority in 2019, told ITV's Peston programme that he'd even support Labour if he approved of their climate change policies after quitting Parliament in protest at the prime minister's plans to expand North Sea oil drilling.

Asked by ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana if he'd work with Labour on climate action, he said: "As I said in my resignation statement, I am now independent, will work with all political parties, whoever is going to prioritise what is the issue of our generation."

He also suggested to the Times newspaper he would not be supporting the Conservatives in next month's byelection.

Asked if he'll back the candidate to replace him, he said: "I’m not going to endorse one political party over another... I’ve left party politics behind. I want to work with all political parties that prioritise the energy transition.”

Mr Skidmore told the PA news agency he was apologising to voters in his area but said he wanted to give them a chance to issue a warning to the government on climate change.

“I’m really sorry to the constituents who feel that a by-election is unnecessary. I think I’m giving them the power and the voice to be able to have their say over who they want to be their next representative, but it’s probably the toughest by-election fight that the Conservatives have faced so far.”

Former Tory MP Peter Bone - who secured a majority of 18,540 in 2019 in Wellingborough - was handed a six-week suspension from the House of Commons after an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

His partner Helen Harrison was selected by the Conservative Party as the candidate to replace him, raising claims of cronyism, but Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told ITV News she went through a "very rigorous" process.

"There is a process, it is very thorough, very rigorous and very transparent when it comes to the selection of candidates to stand as Conservatives in elections and that’s been followed in this case."