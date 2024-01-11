UK and US strikes on Houthi rebels are likely to happen on Thursday night, ITV News understands, as Rishi Sunak meets with his Cabinet to discuss further action against Houthi rebels following attacks in the Red Sea.

The prime minister had earlier on Thursday called a meeting of his full Cabinet to discuss the ongoing situation in the key global shipping route.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels, in recent weeks, have claimed attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports.

The latest development comes after naval assets from the UK and United States, on Tuesday, destroyed "multiple attack drones" deployed by Houthi rebels.

A Royal Naval air destroyer - HMS Diamond - helped to repel what Foreign Secretary Grant Shapps called the largest attack yet from the Yemeni-based force on Tuesday.

HMS Diamond helped to rebel attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Credit: PA via Ministry of Defence

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Sunak used a conversation with the Egyptian president to discuss the disruption and emphasise that Britain would continue to "take action to defend freedom of navigation and protect lives at sea", No 10 said.

Mr Shapps had previously warned further action would be taken if attacks persist, amid growing global concern about the disruption in the Red Sea.

He also said he believed the Houthis, a Shiite group which has held Yemen's capital since 2014, were acting with the support of Iran.

"Be in no doubt at all, Iran is guiding what is happening there in the Red Sea, providing them not just with equipment to carry out those attacks but also often with the eyes and ears to allow those attacks to happen," Mr Shapps told Sky News.

Some major shipping lines and oil giant BP have already diverted vessels around southern Africa, adding time and costs to journeys, rather than risk the Red Sea.

If the crisis continues, the increased costs could be passed on to consumers, hampering efforts to curb inflation and reduce interest rates.

