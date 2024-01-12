If compensation is awarded to those affected, it is thought this could be as big as the misselling of PPI, as ITV News' George Hancorn explains

Millions could be due a huge payout after a major investigation was launched into the misselling of cars and vans on finance.

More than 10,000 people have already lodged complaints, and the number is likely to rise.

But how do you know if you've been affected?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK's financial watchdog, has started looking into claims that some consumers had been unfairly charged inflated prices on new and second hand cars bought on finance.

If compensation is paid out, it's thought this could be as big as the misselling of PPI.

If you took out a plan on a car or a van before 2021, it's likely you could qualify for a payout.

Money Saving Expert's Martin Lewis has since issued advice for those who could be impacted, calling on them to make a complaint.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the consumer champion said he would offer more advice in the coming days.

"This is a huge announcement that has totally gone under the radar," he said.

"It may mean a pay-out for millions who bought a car or van on Motor Finance before 2021."

The investigation could bring two outcomes.

Either those who've already complained could receive a payout, or a bigger outcome would see full payouts to all those who qualify.

If you think that applies to you, it's best to put a complaint in to the firm who sold you the finance.

T hough it could be a while until you hear back as complaints lodged between November 17, 2023, to September 25, 2024, won't be responded to while the FCA investigates the matter.

And how much could you get?

It is not yet known but the FCA said it's working out how those who are owed compensation could receive an appropriate settlement.