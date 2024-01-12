Rishi Sunak is making a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the UK announced it will provide £2.5 billion in military aid to the country over the coming year.

It comes as the Ukrainian president presses allies in the West to provide the country with more support to fight back against Russian forces, amid fears that interest in the war is flagging among allies as the war drags on.

The crisis in the Middle East as Israel continues to bombard Gaza has also turned global attention away from the battle against Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister stressed the UK’s continued backing for Kyiv ahead of his meeting with President Zelenskyy, which comes hours after UK and US forces launched strikes against targets used by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Mr Sunak said: “For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion.

"They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy. “I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come.” Mr Sunak made his first visit to Ukraine in November 2022, weeks after entering Number 10.

