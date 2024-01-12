A fashion designer in Scotland has described the "pinch me" moment after Taylor Swift was spotted wearing one of their dresses while dining out with A-lister friends in New York.

The ‘Sweet Jane Crushed Mini Dress’ - which costs £58 - was confirmed to be designed by Little Lies, a Perthshire independent fashion label owned and founded by husband and wife duo, Jade and Stuart Robertson.

The pop mega-star was photographed wearing the dress while attending a private party with actresses Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz at Lucalli Pizza restaurant in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The company wrote on Instagram: "Big moment for Little Lies waking up to see Taylor Swift has been photographed wearing our Sweet Jane Olive Mini Dress!

"Major ‘pinch me’ moment - she looks absolutely unreal and we LOVE how she’s styled it!"

Both olive and black versions of the velvet dress have since sold out online after the being spotted on the singer, who was crowned the most-popular artist of 2023 on Spotify last month.

The brand’s journey began as an online boutique based out of the bedroom of their Scottish home, and the couple describe their brand as "bringing together their love of music, style, and vintage".

The couple, who are "massive Taylor Swift fans", were shocked to see the star in one of their designs, STV reported.

“We can’t believe it! I think we’re all still in a state of shock to be honest," Mrs Robertson said.

"To see one of the most recognisable people in the world wearing one of our designs is insane.

“We were already massive Taylor Swift fans and having her seal of approval means so much to us.”

The couple's collections, including the dress worn by Swift, are now designed at Little Lies HQ in central Scotland and produced exclusively for the brand.

