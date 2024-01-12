Play Brightcove video

Former Post Office minister Sir Ed Davey claims that he was told the Horizon IT system was working, in what he described as a "conspiracy of lies"

Sir Ed Davey has accused the Post Office of lying to the "courts and judges" as he insists his focus is now on quashing convictions.

The current leader of the Liberal Democrats, who was the Post Office minister under David Cameron's coalition government, between 2010 and 2012, claims when he met campaigning former sub-postmaster Alan Bates, he "listened to him very closely" and put his questions to the relevant officials and executives.

"They (Post Office executives and National Federation of sub-postmasters) all told me the same thing," he added, "that the Horizon system was working, that there weren't many sub-postmasters involved.

"It was clearly a conspiracy of lies and what's become clear about this through ITV's programme and from others is that the Post Office is lying to the sub-postmasters, lying to the victims, lying to the courts and judges, lying to ministers of all parties over two decades and also lying to the British public."

Hundreds of sub-postmasters and mistresses were convicted of fraud and theft between 1999 and 2015, due to accounting errors created by the Horizon IT system which were blamed on staff.

For years it's been labelled one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history, but a fresh light has been shone on the scandal following the release of ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

This week the prime minister announced a new law is to be introduced to exonerate hundreds of Post Office branch managers caught up in the scandal.

He said his focus is now on the quashing of convictions and to ensure that sub-postmasters receive their compensation.

