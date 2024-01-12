Forecasters have warned of wintry conditions, including snow, sweeping across parts of the UK at the start of next week.

The news comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) extended cold health alerts, which it had previously issued across all regions in England, until midday on Friday January 18.

Two yellow weather warnings of snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office for Scotland and Northern Ireland respectively.

Scotland's warning comes into force from midnight on Monday until 11.59pm later that evening, while Northern Ireland's warning starts at 3am and finishes at the same time as Scotland's.

The Met Office warned travel disruption is possible with some roads and railways affected, while longer journey times by road, bus and train are likely.

Warnings of icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths, have also been issued by the agency, which said there is a small chance that power cuts will occur.

Mobile phone services could also be affected, and snow-covered roads may lead to stranded vehicles.

Up to 10cm of snow is predicted to fall in some places in northern Scotland between Saturday evening and Monday.

Parts of North East England and East Anglia, meanwhile, could see up to 5cm of snow on Monday.

A person walking through a snow flurry in Lenham, Kent. Credit: PA

And in Wales and South West England sleet and snow showers are "likely", and could lead to around 5cm of snow falling over high ground in the latter.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "From Sunday and into the start of next week, a plunge of cold Arctic air will move in from the north, dropping temperatures further and increasing the risk of wintry showers, especially for those in coastal areas in the north.

"As we move through next week, cold conditions are likely to persist, with an increasing chance of significant snow and ice for some, though details are still being determined."

