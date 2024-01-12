US and UK forces have launched airstrikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, following a series of attacks by the Iran-backed force against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Sunak and President Biden confirmed.

In a huge retaliatory strike, British and American militaries bombed more than a dozen targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen from fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles on Thursday night.

It marks the first time strikes have been launched against the group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

Rishi Sunak confirmed the Royal Air Force had carried out “targeted strikes”, saying the UK will “always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade”.

Mr Sunak and Mr Biden confirmed they had acted together with the "non-operational support" of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands "to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping.”

The prime minister said: “In recent months, the Houthi militia have carried out a series of dangerous and destabilising attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, threatening UK and other international ships, causing major disruption to a vital trade route and driving up commodity prices.

“Their reckless actions are risking lives at sea and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen."

He added: “The Royal Navy continues to patrol the Red Sea as part of the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian to deter further Houthi aggression, and we urge them to cease their attacks and take steps to de-escalate.”

President Biden said the strikes were a direct response to "unprecedented" Houthi attacks "including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history".

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden confirmed the joint targeted strikes, supported by allies, in Yemen. Credit: AP

"These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation," he added.

In a direct message to the Houthis, the US president warned the strikes are a "clear message" that America and its allies "will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation," adding that more than 50 nations have been affected in 27 Houthi rebel attacks on international commercial shipping.

"I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people," he added.

The military targets included logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage locations, US officials said.

The UK and US had previously warned further action would be taken if attacks persist, amid growing global concern about the disruption in the Red Sea.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier on Thursday night called an emergency meeting with his Cabinet meeting to prepare action against the rebels after they fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.

Ministers discussed a response to disruption on the key global shipping route after UK and US naval forces repelled what is believed to have been the largest assault yet by the Iran-backed group on Tuesday.

Naval assets from the UK and United States, on Tuesday, destroyed "multiple attack drones", two cruise missiles and an anti-ship missile deployed by Houthi rebels. A Royal Naval air destroyer - HMS Diamond - helped to repel the attack.

The rebels, who have carried out 27 attacks involving dozens of drones and missiles since November 19, said on Thursday that any attack by American forces on its sites in Yemen will spark a fierce military response.

“The response to any American attack will not only be at the level of the operation that was recently carried out with more than 24 drones and several missiles,” said Abdel Malek al-Houthi, the group’s supreme leader, during an hour-long speech.

“It will be greater than that.”

Who are the Houthi rebels?

The Shia militant group is allied to Tehran, as are Hamas and Hezbollah, and seeks to reduce western influence in the Middle East.

Tehran has been accused of providing arms, training and financial support to the Houthis.

The rebels have attacked Saudi Arabia, the UAE and most recently Israel with missiles before the clashes in the Red Sea erupted.

The Islamist group claims it began striking a narrow strip of sea between Yemen and east Africa, which is a key international trade route, in a bid to end Israel’s air and ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Their targets imperil a crucial trade route linking Asia and the Middle East with Europe.

