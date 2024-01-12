UK and US launch strikes against Houthi-linked targets in Yemen

Britain and the US have started launching strikes against targets linked to Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to the Associated Press.

Bombing was being carried out on Thursday in more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed group, in a massive retaliatory move using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, officials told the agency.

It marks the first time strikes have been launched against the group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

Rishi Sunak held a full Cabinet call on Thursday evening in which ministers discussed a response to disruption on the key global shipping route.

In an unusual move, the Government briefed Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey after the call, it is understood.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also seen arriving at the Cabinet Office late on Thursday.

With the Commons having finished business for the week and the Prime Minister having no plans to recall Parliament, MPs will be unable to debate the military intervention until Monday.

The Liberal Democrats demanded a vote take place and the SNP said any such action should be scrutinised in the Commons.

Parliament cannot be recalled without the Government asking the Commons Speaker to do so, and such requests are rare.

Mr Sunak used a conversation with the Egyptian president earlier on Thursday to emphasise the UK’s commitment to defending its interests.

“He discussed the disruption in the Red Sea with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and promised Britain would continue to “take action to defend freedom of navigation and protect lives at sea”, No 10 said.

It comes after UK and US naval forces destroyed “multiple attack drones” deployed by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, believed to be the largest attack yet from the Yemen-based force.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had warned further action will be taken if assaults persist amid growing global concern about the disruption.

He also said he believed the Houthis, a Shiite group which has held Yemen’s capital since 2014, were acting with the support of Iran.

The Royal Navy air defence destroyer HMS Diamond was involved in the response to the latest in a series of attacks, which the Houthis have claimed are a response to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Some major shipping lines and oil giant BP have already diverted vessels around southern Africa, adding time and costs to journeys, rather than risk the Red Sea.

If the crisis continues, the increased costs could be passed on to consumers, hampering efforts to curb inflation and reduce interest rates.

US Central Command said the Houthis had launched a “complex attack”, and a total of 18 attack drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and an anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down in the operation which involved Diamond, US warships and F/A-18 fighter jets.

It said the attack was the 26th Houthi attack on the Red Sea shipping lanes since November 19.