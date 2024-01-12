By Alicia Curry, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Tensions in the Middle East have risen after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels began striking at ships passing through the Red Sea.

On Thursday night the UK and US struck more than a dozen sites used by the rebel group as part of a massive retaliatory strike following a spate of attacks on shipping since late last year.

Here, ITV News explains why the air strikes are happening and how significant of an escalation this is in the wider Middle East conflict.

Why are the air strikes happening now?

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have carried out 27 attacks on commercial shipping since November 19.

The Islamist group claims it began striking a narrow strip of sea between Yemen and east Africa, which is a key international trade route, to back the end of Israel’s air and ground offensive against Hamas.

As a consequence vessels are being rerouted around the southern peninsula of Africa to escape missile bombardment. The diversion is adding thousands of miles to journeys, which is driving up costs for companies and causing delays.

In response, British and American militaries bombed more than a dozen targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen overnight.

Strikes carried out by air and sea were both a symbolic move and intended to weaken the military capabilities of the rebel group.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak adds that the strikes are "limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden added the strikes were meant to demonstrate that the US and its allies “will not tolerate” the militant group’s ceaseless attacks.

And he said they only made the move after attempts at diplomatic negotiations and careful deliberation.

Do the air strikes mark an escalation in the Middle East conflict?

The US said that it conducted strikes, backed by the UK and supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

It marked the first attack on Yemeni territory since 2016.

While the US and the UK have denied it is escalating tensions in the Middle East, it demonstrates the undeniable fallout of the Israel-Hamas war.

The response to the attack will be the biggest indication of what the air strikes have triggered, with Houthis currently vowing to retaliate.

“The battle will be bigger…and beyond the imagination and expectation of the Americans and the British," a high-ranking Houthi official, Ali al-Qahoum, posted on X.

Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the strikes. France, the current council president, said the meeting will take place on Friday afternoon.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry expressed “great concern” over the airstrikes.

“While the kingdom stresses the importance of preserving the security and stability of the Red Sea region… it calls for restraint and avoiding escalation,” a statement said.

