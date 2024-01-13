Football match abandoned as around 1,000 fans storm the pitch in protest

Around 1,000 fans invaded the pitch during Reading's League One match against Port Vale on Saturday in protest against owner Dai Yongge.

The game was stopped after 16 minutes, with around 40 home fans still refusing to leave the pitch over an hour later.

Those supporters stood in the centre circle surrounded by stewards before the announcement to call the game off was made.

The game had been interrupted shortly after kick-off when sections of the home fans threw tennis balls on to the playing surface at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading fans invaded the pitch during the match. Credit: PA

Referee Ross Joyce took the players into the dressing rooms, while the supporters milled around the pitch, some letting off blue flares.

Fans chanted anti-Yongge slogans and unveiled a banner in the centre circle that read “Football has an ownership problem”.

The Port Vale fans began to grow tired of the protests, chanting they had “made their point” and should leave the pitch.

As the game continued to be held up, reaching the half-hour mark, some Reading fans who had remained in the stands began to boo those on the pitch, while Vale fans began to chant “we want our money back”.

There remained a tight cordon of stewards around the entrance to the players’ tunnel, with the players having remained in the dressing rooms throughout.

As around 300 Reading fans remained on the pitch, at 3.56pm officials from both clubs were in contact with the EFL fixtures management team to discuss “the best course of action”.

A statement posted on Reading’s X, formerly Twitter, account read: “We are fully aware of and understand our supporters’ frustrations, but we must reiterate to our supporters that entering or throwing items on to the pitch can put the fixture at risk of abandonment and can result in personal consequences including banning orders.”

Head coach of Reading Rubén Sellés said he understood that some people had "loved this club for their entire lives."

An EFL spokesperson said on X: “Every effort was made to restart the game, but it became increasingly obvious that this would not be possible.

“We will now discuss the implications of this afternoon’s events with the clubs involved.”

The abandonment left boss Ruben Selles fearing Reading may be forced to play home games behind closed doors.

He said: “We know that there could be repercussions. It could be that we play with an empty stadium for one or two games or even the rest of the season.

“There could be a financial punishment, of course. It’s a big variety of things and it will be up to a panel of experts to decide.”

Reading have had three points deductions – totalling 16 points – for various financial breaches in the past three years under Yongge’s stewardship.

This season, they have lost four points to deductions, punishment that has seen them struggle in the League One relegation zone.

