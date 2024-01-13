The candidate from Taiwan’s governing Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, secured the self-governing island a record third time, likely infuriating China.

Ching-te Lai, along with his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim – Taiwan’s former representative to the US – won a total of more than 5 million votes on Saturday.

Lai, who also goes by William, is currently Taiwan’s vice president from the Democratic Progressive Party, which rejects China’s sovereignty claims over the island.

Years ago, the 64-year-old described himself as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence,” drawing criticism from Beijing.

China bristles at any claims of independence by Taiwanese politicians and opposes Taipei having formal ties with other countries.

Beijing has repeatedly rejected offers to hold talks with Lai and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Lai says he remains open to speaking with China without conceding Taiwan’s right to rule itself.

“As long as there is equality and dignity on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan’s door will always be open,” he said in December.

A physician who studied public health at Harvard University, Lai has held public office for the past 25 years, including as a legislator and mayor of the southern city of Tainan.

