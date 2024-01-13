Play Brightcove video

The rebel group has vowed to retaliate following the dozens of missile strikes against them

The US military struck another Houthi-controlled site in Yemen early on Saturday morning one day after it and the UK launched multiple airstrikes targeting the group.

In what the US called a "follow-up action" to Thursday night's attacks, a US ship fired missiles at a radar site in western Yemen.

The strike was conducted by the Navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk land attack missiles.

It comes after British and American military assets bombed more than a dozen targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Thursday night.

At least five people died and six were left injured, a spokesperson for the Houthis said.

The strikes follow a series of attacks by the Iran-backed force against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, which have caused issues to global trade.

Houthis say they are attacking ships in the Red Sea, which are either Israeli or heading to Israeli ports, in response to ongoing air and ground offensive inside the Gaza Strip.

US military and White House officials said they expected the Houthis to try to strike back.

Meanwhile, hundreds of police officers will be on duty in the capital on Saturday as hundreds and thousands of people are expected to attend a pro-Palestine protest.

The protesters are expected to gather at Bank Junction, in central London, at midday on Saturday as part of a global day of action for Palestine involving 30 countries, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) said.

A “significant policing presence” will be seen this weekend with about 1,700 officers on duty to police the march on Saturday, including many from forces outside London, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Saturday a number of conditions will be in place, the force said.

These include: Any person participating in the procession must not deviate from the route specified; the speeches at the assembly following the procession must end by 4.30pm and the whole event must end by 5pm; no participant in the protest may enter the area around the Israeli Embassy.

Meanwhile, on Sunday a pro-Israel rally will be held in Trafalgar Square from 2.30pm.

The majority of protests and other events held in recent months have taken place without any notable disorder, the Met Police said, but there has been a number of arrests.

There have been repeated examples of placards, banners and other items being carried or worn, or statements being chanted, that have “crossed the line” into religiously or racially aggravated offences or crimes under the Terrorism Act, the force added.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command has launched around 30 investigations into suspected offending at protests since October 7, the majority of which relate to potential terrorism offences.

