A new memo released by Queen Elizabeth II's private secretary reveals what her final hours looked like.

The note, which was first reported by the Daily Mail, was written by Sir Edward Young who was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when the late monarch died on September 8 2022, aged 96.

"Very peaceful. In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. She wouldn't have been aware of anything. No pain," Mr Young wrote.

The document, which is now housed in the Royal Archives, is featured in a new biography of the King, entitled Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story.

The book is written by the Mail's royal writer, Robert Hardman and is set to be released on January 18.

The book also gives an insight into the moments shortly before and after the Queens death, including when a footman brought Mr Young a locked red box of paperwork, which was found at the late Queen's deathbed.

In the box was two sealed letters: one to her son and heir, now King Charles III, and the other to Sir Edward himself. They have not been made public.

The box also contained the Queen's final piece of paperwork and last royal order: her choice of candidates for the prestigious Order of Merit for "exceptionally meritorious service" across the Commonwealth.

"Even on her deathbed, there had been work to do. And she had done it," Mr Hardman wrote in the book.

The last photo taken of Queen Elizabeth II before she died on September 8, 2022 Credit: PA

Britain's longest-serving monarch also had various visitors before she died, including the now-King and Queen Camilla, who were able to spend an hour with her.

After hearing his mother's health was deteriorating, King Charles rushed to Balmoral via helicopter, where he also read his London Bridge notes outlining the plan of action following her death.

He also called Prince William and Prince Harry and told them to travel to Scotland as quickly as they could. Neither of them were able to say goodbye to her in time.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, senior dresser Angela Kelly, and Reverend Kenneth McKenzie also took turns sitting at her bedside, the book said.

Mr McKenzie is a minister at nearby Crathie Kirk, the church where the Royal Family worship when they are staying at Balmoral.

Sir Edward Young, former private secretary to the Queen Credit: PA

While her death was peaceful, it was also very sudden, according to the book.

After seeing his mother, King Charles went to clear his head and gather mushrooms. As he was driving back to Balmoral, he was informed that his mother had passed.

An extract of the Queen's death certificate, released by National Records of Scotland, revealed that she died at 3.10pm.

She was laid to rest after a state funeral on 19 September having served as head of state for 70 years.

