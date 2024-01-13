Play Brightcove video

The UK and US have targeted Houthi rebel sites in Yemen with airstrikes, in response to the group's attacks on international shipping vessels in the Red Sea

The attacks are in response to the group carrying out attacks on international shipping vessels in the Red Sea, potentially impacting the world's economy.

The attacks began in the wake of Israel’s war against Hamas following the October 7 attack.

Houthi rebels have said they are "in no mood to back down" as long as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on.

But who is the group and what role does it play in the escalating conflict in the Middle East?

Who are Yemen's Houthi rebels?

The Houthi movement is a group of Shia Islamist rebels, who oppose the influence that both Israel and the US have in the Middle East.

At odds with Yemen's internationally-recognised government, the Houthi rebels control the country's western coast, down to the Bab al Mandeb Strait, which is the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

This means it oversees one of the world's most vital shipping routes for oil and other trade. It is here, where various ships have come under attack by the rebels.

Shipping containers have been forced to take an alternative route, pictured above, to avoid the Red Sea Credit: ITV News

When did the group come to the forefront?

Houthis seized control of Yemen's capital in 2014 and soon controlled much of the north.

After Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates attacked in 2015 in an unsuccessful attempt to rout the Houthis, they moved increasingly close to Iran as a source of support.

The conflict became a regional confrontation as Iran backed the Houthis with weapons and other support.

Saudi and US attempts to formally end the war in Yemen failed, but succeeded in stopping what were sporadic missile and drone strikes by the Houthis against their richer Gulf neighbors.

Houthis now control territory that is home to some two-thirds of Yemen’s population of 34 million. It has limited popular support in Yemen outside of their immediate base.

War and misgovernment have made Yemen one of the poorest countries in the Arab world, and the World Food Program considers the vast majority of Yemen’s people as food-insecure.

The Saudi-led, US-backed war in Yemen has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilian.

Who does the group oppose and who are its allies?

Houthi rebels are backed by Iran and are allied with other Islamist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, supports the government-in-exile that the Houthis are fighting.

It quickly sought to distance itself from the ship attacks in the last few weeks as it seeks to maintain a delicate détente with Iran and a cease-fire it has in Yemen.

The Houthi rebels' motto has long called for destruction of Israel and the US, although it also largely focuses on affairs in Yemen.

Yemen has been targeted by US military action over the last four American presidencies.

The strikes on shipping since Israel launched its campaign in Gaza are some of the Houthis' first outward-facing attacks, other than at its Gulf enemies.

Is the group classed as a terrorist organization?

The White House said in November that it was considering re-designating the Houthis as a terrorist organization after they began their targeting of civilian vessels.

The administration formally delisted the Houthis as a “foreign terrorist organization” and “specially designated global terrorists” in 2021, undoing a move by former President Donald Trump

Though the Biden administration and its allies have tried to calm tensions in the Middle East for weeks and prevent any wider conflict, the strikes threatened to ignite one.

