He has been known as the Crown Prince of Denmark since the age of three, but on Sunday, he will leave Copenhagen’s Christiansborg Palace as King Frederik X, sovereign of Europe’s oldest monarchy.

Denmark’s royal transition was sparked just weeks ago by the bombshell announcement from Queen Margrethe II on New Year’s Eve, when she revealed her intention to abdicate in early 2024.

The news that Frederik’s hugely popular mother - the world’s only reigning queen - would relinquish the throne shocked Danes across the country.

Margrethe had become Europe’s longest-serving monarch on the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

The pair were known to be close, and it was widely assumed that the Danish head of state, like her distant cousin, viewed her role as a job for life.

However, it seems the 83-year-old has had a change of heart and will step aside exactly 52 years to the day after she ascended the throne.

So, who is Denmark’s soon-to-be king and what kind of monarch will he be?

Danes are immensely proud of their royal family and monarchs play an important ambassadorial role.

Frederik, who is 55 years old, is also "extremely popular," according to Birgitte Borup, culture editor at Danish newspaper Berlingske.

"The polls show a very convincing support from the Danish people,” she told CNN. “Queen Margrethe is serving him the monarchy on a silver platter.”

Ms Borup said Frederik will be “a different kind of king,” explaining that he is “very down to Earth and interested in sports whereas his mother is more culturally distinguished.”

She added that “his main challenge might be his way with words,” as he is “not known to be great at freestyling in front of a crowd.”

Born in 1968, Frederik André Henrik Christian is the first child of Margrethe and her late husband, Prince Henrik, who died in 2018.

His forename was chosen in line with the Danish royal custom of the heir apparent being named either Frederik or Christian. His only sibling, Prince Joachim, was born in 1969.

'The party prince'

Growing up in the public eye was not easy for the shy young royal.

He received his primary education at Krebs’ Skole, an elite private school in Copenhagen, before going to boarding school in Normandy, France.

Frederik was uncomfortable with the media attention and anxious about his destiny.

By the early 1990s, many saw him as a “party prince” with a penchant for fast cars.

His time at Aarhus University helped rehabilitate his reputation and in 1995 he became the first Danish royal to gain a master’s degree.

His political science studies included a year abroad, at Harvard, where he was enrolled under the pseudonym of Frederik Henriksen – a nod to his father.

While in the US, Frederik – who is also fluent in French, English and German – earned his diplomatic stripes serving at Denmark’s UN mission for several months in 1994.

Frederik has also undergone extensive military training in all three branches of the Danish military.

In addition to being a decorated military officer, he has shown himself to be an eager and extremely capable sportsman.

Over the years, he has run multiple marathons – in Copenhagen, Paris and New York – and in 2013 he became the first royal to compete in an Ironman, finishing with a time of 10:45:32.

Meanwhile, much like his British counterpart, King Charles III, the 55-year-old has also become a keen environmentalist.

Since Copenhagen hosted the COP15 climate talks in 2009, he has been firmly engaged in highlighting the perils of climate change and promoting Denmark’s role in a greener future.

“Crown Prince Frederik is a much more informal person than his mother,” said historian Lars Hovbakke Sørensen.

“He needs in the future to appeal more also to Danes who are not interested in sport, by showing an interest for other issues, if he would like to keep the broad support for the monarchy.”

Love in a Sydney pub

Frederik put his bachelor days behind him when he met Australian sales executive Mary Elizabeth Donaldson.

The pair met at a rowdy Sydney pub in 2000, while the crown prince was in Australia for the 2000 Summer Olympics.

As the story goes, Mary didn’t realise she was being charmed that night by real-life royalty.

Four years later, the pair wed in a lavish ceremony at Copenhagen Cathedral.

They now have four children: Christian, 18, who becomes Denmark’s new crown prince on his father’s accession, 16-year-old Isabella and 13-year-old twins, Vincent and Josephine.

The couple have tried to give their children a more informal upbringing than Frederik had by sending them to regular state schools.

Danes have also embraced Mary, who has been praised for her poise and commitment to social causes.

According to Ms Borup, Mary will be the “greatest asset for the monarchy” in the years ahead.

“She wasn’t born royal but you’d think she was. She carries herself with such grace and is an amazing representative for the nation of Denmark,” she said.

“She’s known to always be well prepared, and she’s taken on some pretty substantial tasks, such as shining a light on domestic violence.

“When Mary and Frederik met in Australia, the story used to be that she was lucky to run into a fairytale prince. I think time has shown he was even luckier.”

