King Charles and Queen Camilla have sent a message of congratulations to Europe’s newest King and Queen.

Denmark marked a moment in history on Sunday when it’s longest-serving monarch signed her abdication papers and handed the Danish throne to her eldest son.

It’s the first time in 900 years that a Danish monarch has voluntarily abdicated rather than stay in post until their death.

The new King – Frederick X – will reign with his Australian-born wife who has become Queen Mary of Denmark.

They appeared on the balcony of the Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen at 3pm Danish time to see the thousands of Danes who had gathered in the square in front of the castle.

A woman wearing a crown smiles behind a picture of Danish Queen Margrethe is on display in Copenhagen on Sunday, January 4, 2024. Credit: AP

In London, Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles in which he said: “My wife joins me in writing to convey our very best wishes on the day of your accession to the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark.

"I look forward to working with you on ensuring that the enduring bond between our countries, and our families, remains strong, and to working together with you on issues which matter so much for our countries and the wider world.”

Charles also paid tribute to the outgoing Queen, Margrethe II, who has reigned since the death of her own father on this day – January 14- in 1972.

Denmark's King Frederik X waves from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Credit: AP

“I pay tribute to the many years of service of your mother, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II, and remember fondly the frequent visits between our countries, including our visit to Copenhagen and Elsinore in 2012,” he said.

Queen Margrethe shocked Denmark when, on New Year’s Eve, she announced out of the blue that she was standing down.

She was speaking live on television during her annual speech to the nation on December 31, and no one was expecting it.

Even her son, who was going to become King, was only told a few days before.

King Frederick met his wife, during a visit to Sydney in the 2000 Olympics.

Queen Mary was born in Hobart in Tasmania and her parents moved there from their home on the east coast of Scotland near Edinburgh.

She now speaks fluent Danish and is largely adored by the people of Denmark.

The handover ceremony was short and simple compared to the coronation of King Charles last year.

The outgoing Queen left her residence by horse and a carriage for the short ride to Christiansborg Palace – which also houses the Danish Parliament.

After signing the necessary papers in the Council of State Room, she left in a car.

The new King and Queen then walked up the stairs to the Throne Room which leads onto the balcony where crowds had amassed outside.

Many of them had been there since sunrise, despite the temperatures of zero Celsius

Many of them were from Australia who had come to see their own Ozzie-born Queen.

The Danish Royal Family enjoys approval rating in excess of 80% and the republican movement is very subdued here.

After receiving the cheers from the thousands of people below, the new Danish King and Queen left the palace in the carriage his mother had used just hours before.

