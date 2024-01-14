Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongly prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 in what the Foreign Secretary called an "appalling miscarriage of justice"

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron told ITV News the Horizon scandal was an "appalling miscarriage of justice."

In an interview on Sunday morning, Lord Cameron said: "Now this goes back before my time, certainly the time when I was in office.

"I wasn't aware of this in any huge detail that I can recall but anyone who has been in government should be extremely sorry about what has happened."

The Tories were the lead coalition partner when the scandal- which has been brought to the forefront again with ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office - unfolded.

Lord Cameron served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016.

It is unclear how much the former prime minister and senior figures in his government knew of the scandal at the time.

But Lord Arbuthnot, a former Tory MP who campaigned on behalf of postmasters, previously said he had written to Lord Cameron, raising concerns about the scandal, The Sunday Times reported.

He said that he did not know whether Lord Cameron ever read the letter.

Departmental responsibility for the Post Office fell to Liberal Democrats at the time.

Last week, Sir Ed Davey, the current leader of the Liberal Democrats - who was the postal minister under Lord Cameron's coalition government between 2010 and 2012 - refused to apologise over his position in the Post Office scandal.

Hundreds of sub-postmasters and mistresses were wrongly prosecuted for the issue until it was ruled by the High Court in 2019 that Horizon was to blame.

Many accused are still waiting for their conviction to be quashed and to receive compensation but on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak announced that those affected would be "swiftly exonerated and compensated".

More to follow...

