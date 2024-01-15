Home Office plans to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir as terror group

The international Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, is to be banned as a terrorist organisation by the Home Office.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the "antisemitic" group "actively promotes and encourages terrorism" after their support for Hamas' October 7 attacks.

The proposal has to be debated and is subject to Parliament backing - but, if agreed, the ban would come into force on Friday and would mean “belonging to, inviting support for and displaying articles in a public place in a way that arouses suspicion of membership or support for the group will be a criminal offence”.

It also comes after a Hizb ut-Tahrir member could be seen shouting “jihad” in a video from an October march, but the Metropolitan Police said no offences were identified.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has already been banned in many Arab nations, as well as in Germany and China.

It has organised rallies on the streets of London, alongside pro-Palestine marches in recent months.

Mr Cleverly said: “Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling October 7 attacks.

“Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences. It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s ability to operate as it currently does.”

The announcement comes 100 days since Hamas’s attacks, with more than 130 hostages still held in Gaza.

The UK government has said it supports Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’s October 7 attacks but has urged it to show restraint and act in accordance with international rules.

With Lord Cameron denied saying Israel has broken international law in Gaza, as he insisted the UK is “incredibly firm” with its ally.

The foreign secretary also said it is “nonsense” to suggest that Israel intends to commit genocide, as it faces a challenge from South Africa at the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its actions in Gaza.

