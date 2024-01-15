Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has delighted fans with the release of a new song in Urdu.

The 'pillow talk' singer's new single is in collaboration with Pakistani band Aur.

Their song is a remake of the band's breakout hit Tu Hai Kahan which translates to 'Where are you?' and racked up 95m views on YouTube.

Malik, 31, is from Bradford but his father came to Britain from Pakistan, so he is fluent in Urdu.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan said: "I've had this song on repeat all day.

"It's so beautiful and #ZaynMalik's heavenly vocals on his verse in Urdu simply elevates it.

"Keep streaming Tu Hai Kahan."

Another said: "It’s the fact that so many folks reacting to this song still can’t believe that when Zayn starts his verse it’s actually him that’s singing!! He’s sung it so flawlessly with Urdu with no accent.. I love my talented king"

Malik shot to fame after taking part in ITV show X Factor where he was put in boyband One Direction, after auditioning as a solo act.

One Direction became stars after coming fourth in the X Factor in 2010. Credit: PA

He, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne made up the ever-popular band for five years.

In 2015, Malik left fans devastated when he quit the band due to "stress".

He gained chart success with his first solo single Pillow Talk in 2017 but has not released music for a number of years.

During his career break he has been co-parenting his daughter Kai with super model former girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

