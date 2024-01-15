The prime minister has called the "limited not escalatory" strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen an act of self-defence after attacks on the Royal Navy and international shipping.

Speaking to the Commons on Monday Rishi Sunak said: "I do not take decisions on the use of force lightly. That is why I stress that this action was taken in self-defence. It was limited, not escalatory.

“It was a necessary and proportionate response to a direct threat to UK vessels and therefore to the UK itself.”

He added: "The threats to shipping must cease. Illegally detained vessels and crews must be released. And we remain prepared to back our words with actions."

The PM said the attack on a navy vessel on January 9 was "the biggest attack on the Royal Navy for decades and so we acted."

On Thursday night, the UK and US bombed more than a dozen sites used by Houthi rebels as part of a massive retaliatory strike following a spate of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea since late last year.

Mr Sunak said 13 targets were destroyed and added there had been no evidence so far of any civilian casualties.

The prime minister’s statement in the Commons came shortly after a missile struck a US-owned ship off the coast of Yemen.

The US military’s Central Command said: "The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey."

In response, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons that Labour backed the "targeted action to reinforce maritime security in the Red Sea."

He said military action must be "underpinned by a clear strategy" and noted it is the role of the Commons to "ask the right questions."

Mr Sunak had previously played down concerns he had failed to consult Parliament before the military action.

His defence was that he chaired Cobra and Cabinet meetings on the day of the attack and briefed Sir Keir Starmer and shadow Defence Secretary John Healey.

He drew a distinction between urgent “one-off” operations and a “sustained campaign”, which he said would “require more process in Parliament”.

Over the weekend, Conservative MPs have also expressed support for Mr Sunak's move.

Lord Cameron told ITV News on Sunday: "What was necessary was to send a very clear message to the Houthis that these attacks are illegal and unacceptable and what we have done is use military action as a last result.

"We issued warning after warning including warnings via the United Nations Security Council and warnings in parliament and yet they continued to act and in many ways these attacks on ships got worse.

"It was necessary to act," he added. Lord Cameron went on to say that the "goal is to make sure that important maritime sea lanes remain open."

