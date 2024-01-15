Rishi Sunak to address MPs about strikes on Houthis in Yemen

The prime minister is set to address MPs on Monday in his first statement since the UK began strikes in Yemen.

On Thursday night, the UK and US bombed more than a dozen sites used by Houthi rebels as part of a massive retaliatory strike following a spate of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea since late last year.

Rishi Sunak had previously played down concerns that he had failed to consult Parliament before the military action.

His defence was that he chaired Cobra and Cabinet meetings on the day of the attack and briefed Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey.

The strikes were the first course of military intervention under Mr Sunak's premiership, meaning he will likely face thorough interrogation over his decision.

Some of the key questions that are expected are plans for future attacks in Yemen and the governments wider plans to avoid regional escalation of conflict.

While the US and the UK have denied stoking tensions in the Middle East, it demonstrates the undeniable fallout of the Israel-Hamas war.

The response to the attack will be the biggest indication of what the air strikes have triggered, with Houthis currently vowing to retaliate.

After the first strikes, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations received a report of a missile attack on a vessel off the coast of Aden, Yemen, on Friday afternoon.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron Credit: PA

Over the weekend, Conservative MPs have expressed support for Mr Sunak's move. Lord Cameron told ITV News on Sunday: "What was necessary was to send a very clear message to the Houthis that these attacks are illegal and unacceptable and what we have done is use military action as a last result.

"We issued warning after warning including warnings via the United Nations Security Council and warnings in parliament and yet they continued to act and in many ways these attacks on ships got worse.

"It was necessary to act," he added. Lord Cameron went on to say that the "goal is to make sure that important maritime sea lanes remain open."

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer said that Labour is “fully supportive” of the action needed to stop Houthi attacks.

Asked last week how concerned he was that MPs will currently not have the opportunity to debate the strikes until Monday, the Labour leader told broadcasters: “I want the Prime Minister to make a statement as soon as possible, but the principle of taking action against the Houthi rebels is really important.”

