Snow expected this week - how will it impact the UK?

Snow is set to hit the UK this week, and temperatures will drop again - what can we expect?

How cold will it be?

Temperatures will remain widely below average over the next few days. The coldest day in the south is likely to be today with highs struggling to rise much more than 1C or 2C.

Temperatures in the north - particularly across central and northern Scotland are likely to get colder day on day this week thanks to lying snow. In many areas, it will not get above freezing for the rest of the week.

In the south, under clear skies, temperatures will drop down to around -8C - for example in parts of rural Suffolk and high ground of the southwest.

Wednesday night is likely to be the coldest in Scotland where lows could drop down to between -15C and -18C - which would make it the coldest UK night since January 2010 where we saw lows of -22.3C.

Where will be most affected?

The heaviest snow showers are likely to be seen across the central and northern belt of Scotland.

Although wintry hazards (frost, ice, sleet and snow) will affect many northern and northwestern areas.

How long will it last?

High pressure will drift southwards to become centered across northern France by the end of the week; cutting off the bitterly cold Arctic airflow and dragging in much milder air from the southwest.

This mild, wet, windy weather will spread in from the Atlantic over the weekend with temperatures perhaps recovering to 12C or 13C. It is likely to be very wet and windy at times.

