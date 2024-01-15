A woman has been killed and 17 people injured after a double car ramming incident in Tel Aviv, which Israeli police believe may be a terror attack.

Two Palestinians allegedly rammed two stolen cars into pedestrians and stabbed people, in Ra'anana, a suburb to the north of the city, according to officers.

They have described it as a “suspected hit-and-run terror attack”.

Police said the two suspects were from the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank and were related to each other, CNN reported.

They said the suspects stole three different cars and attempted to run down pedestrians on Monday.

The officers say the two suspects had been working in Israel without permits.

Police scour the area after a car ramming attack to the north of Tel Aviv. Credit: AP

The woman who died was in her 70s, according to hospitals treating the victims, CNN reported.

Israeli rescue services say they treated 13 people, including three in serious condition and seven minors.

Some of the victims had stabbing wounds.

Police searched the area for additional suspects.

Proscribed terror group Hamas praised the attack, but neither it nor other armed groups have claimed responsibility.

Without claiming responsibility, Hamas said the attacks were “a natural response to the occupation's massacres and its continued aggression against our Palestinian people”, and called for more attacks against Israel.

The attacks came the day after Israel's war against Hamas passed the 100-day mark.

