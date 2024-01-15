The UK will “consider” whether it “has to take further action” to repel Houthi attacks on international cargo ships in the Red Sea, the defence secretary has said.

Grant Shapps said Britain needs to “wait and see” what happens after the joint air strikes with the US on Friday, military action that followed weeks of assaults on shipping along the vital global route by the Iran-backed military group.

Sunday saw further action in the region, with the US military confirming that one of its fighter jets shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired towards an American destroyer in the Red Sea.

Mr Shapps said the actions by the Houthi rebels in Yemen are akin to “thuggery” as he refused to rule out taking part in further coordinated air strikes.

The Houthis’ actions have posed a threat to the flow of global trade, disrupting merchant vessels from passing through the sea to the Suez Canal, a route which serves 15% of world shipping.

The militant group, which backs Hamas, claims it has targeted ships with links to Israel.

But Mr Shapps said the attacks have been “completely unacceptable”, with ships from more than 50 nations affected.

The defence secretary said the purpose of the RAF air strikes with the US last week was “not to go into Yemen or anything like that”, but to “send a very clear, I hope unambiguous message” for the Houthis to stop their assaults.

“We will now watch and monitor the situation very carefully. As we’ve said – not just to the Houthis but to their Iranian masters, in a sense, because they are really proxies for Tehran – this cannot go on.

“International shipping … freedom of navigation is just a given and always has been for many, many years. We cannot have that situation where they are trying to harass it, and we will keep a very close eye.

“If we have to take further action, that is something that we will consider.”

RAF Typhoon FGR4 taking off to launch air strikes against military targets in Yemen Credit: Ministry of Defence/PA

Pressed on what will happen if the Houthi assaults continue, the senior Conservative said the UK will “keep it under review”.

He added: “They should be aware that if it doesn’t stop then of course we will then have to take the decisions that need to be taken.”

Later on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give his first statement since the attacks after coming under criticism for failing to consult Parliament over the military action.

