Who are the world's richest men who doubled their fortune since the pandemic?

The world could name the first trillionaire within the next decade, Oxfam International has said, as disparities continue to grow between the super-rich and the bulk of the global population.

On Monday the organisation said the gap has been "supercharged" since the coronavirus pandemic, with the fortunes of the five richest men spiking by 114% in real terms since 2020.

Oxfam's interim executive director said it's latest report showed the world is entering a “decade of division.”

“We have the top five billionaires, they have doubled their wealth. On the other hand, almost five billion people have become poorer,” Amitabh Behar said in an interview in Davos, at the World Economic Forum.

"Very soon Oxfam predicts that we will have a trillionaire within a decade. Whereas to fight poverty, we need more than 200 years,” he added.

John D. Rockefeller of Standard Oil fame is widely considered to have become the world's first billionaire in 1916.

The UK adopted the US standard for a billionaire - a person with a net worth of a thousand million - in 1974.

If someone does reach that trillion-dollar - or a thousand billion - milestone they would have the same value as Saudi Arabia.

Although the first trillionaire could be someone not currently considered among the wealthiest, here ITV News looks at who the five richest people in the world are currently.

Elon Musk Credit: AP

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is considered the richest man on the planet with a personal fortune of just under $250 billion, according to Oxfam, which used figures from Forbes.

While the car company accounts for around two thirds of his fortune, he made headlines in 2022 after he bought Twitter.

Now known as X, Musk bought the social media company for an estimated $44 billion.

Bernard Arnault Credit: AP

Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault built LVMH in 1980s when he had the idea to create a group of luxury companies.

It is now home to 75 fashion and cosmetic brands across the world, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Moet & Chandon and Sephora.

Forbes estimates his net worth stands at $200.7 billion.

Jeff Bezos Credit: AP

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos built the e-commerce giant up from his garage in Seattle around 30 years ago.

He ran the company as CEO until 2021, but remains chairman.

From 2018 to 2021 he was considered the worlds richest man but has since dropped to third place with a net worth of $168.4 billion.

Larry Ellison Credit: AP

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison co-founded software firm Oracle in 1977 and ran it as CEO until 2014.

He also invested in Tesla and served on the board of the car company in 2018 until 2022.

Ellison's estimated net worth is $135.3 billion.

Warren Buffett Credit: AP

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is considered one of the most successful investors in history.

Berkshire Hathaway owns dozens of companies including battery maker Duracell and restaurant chain Dairy Queen.

Buffett previously said he would donate 99% of his fortune and has given away $51.5 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares, making him the most generous billionaire on the planet.

His net worth stands at $118.6 billion.

