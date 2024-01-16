Music legend Elton John gained EGOT status after winning at the 75th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Monday night.

John's win of the Emmy Award for best variety special (live) for “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" - a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney+ - saw him secure the highest academy award prestige.

He joins a short list of only 19 other stars to have scooped Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, including Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

David Furnish, the singer's husband and a producer on the concert special, said John was overjoyed about winning his first-ever Emmy, adding that he “screamed out loud."

Furnish said John was “incredibly honored” but unable to attend the awards ceremony since he's recovering from recent surgery.

“We facetimed him. We woke him up in the middle of the night,” Furnish said while holding John’s award backstage.

“He’s back in the UK. He’s had his left knee replaced — which isn't surprising when you think of the number of pianos he’s jumped off.”

Christina Applegate, left, presents the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Credit: AP

Emotions ran high from the start of the ceremony as first presenter, actress Christina Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

She received a standing ovation as she came out using a cane, helped by host Anthony Anderson.

The 52-year-old joked: "Thank you so much. Oh my god, you're totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It's fine."

As the tears welled in her eyes, she struggled to get through the nominees and winner - The Bear's Ayo Edebiri.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri who both won for their roles in The Bear. Credit: AP

The FX series, about a contentious family and a struggling restaurant, won best comedy series for its first season.

Star Jeremy Allen White won best actor, Ayo Edebiri scooped best supporting actress while Ebon Moss-Bachrach took best supporting actor.

“Succession" won six Emmys overall, including best supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen and best writing in a drama for show creator Jesse Armstrong.

The only drama acting category it didn't win was supporting actress, which was taken for the second time by actress Jennifer Coolidge of “The White Lotus.”

Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The White Lotus". Credit: AP

Honoring television history was the theme at the 75th Emmys.

Anderson opened the show on a “Mr. Rogers” set and performed TV theme songs including “Good Times,” and several cast reunions were spread throughout the show.

Cast members including Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell from “Martin," Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman from “Cheers,” and Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers from “All in The Family” performed short bits from recreations of their sitcom sets before presenting awards.

“Beef” from Netflix won best limited series, while Steven Yeun and Ali Wong became the first Asian Americans to win in their categories – Yeun for best actor in a limited series and Wong for best actress.

Steven Yeun, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in "Beef". Credit: AP

Creator Lee Sung won Emmys for writing and directing. It had eight Emmys overall after three wins at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Brunson had won a writing Emmy for “Abbott Elementary,” her mockumentary about a predominantly Black and chronically underfunded grade school in Philadelphia, but this was her first for acting. Isabel Sanford of “The Jeffersons” was the only previous Black woman to win the category in 1981.

The show held on the King holiday saw three Black women win major awards: Brunson, Edebiri and Niecy Nash-Betts, who won best supporting actress in a limited series for “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

Niecy Nash-Betts, winner of outstanding supporting actress for "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story". Credit: AP

On the Netflix show, Nash-Betts played a neighbor of the serial killer whose complaints to authorities about his behavior go unheeded.

"I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard and over-policed," she said.

“Everybody having fun at the chocolate Emmys tonight?” host Anthony Anderson said during the show. “We are killing it tonight! ... This is like MLK Day and Juneteenth all rolled up in one!”

